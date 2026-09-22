Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) was the most preferred party among respondents in three recent opinion polls, while the New Party (YP) ranked second, according to surveys released by GENAR, Areda Survey and BETIMAR.

GENAR’s September 2026 Türkiye Report put support for the AK Party at 36.1%, followed by the New Party (YP) at 21.6%, a gap of 14.5 percentage points.

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) received 9.4%, followed by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) at 8% and the Good Party (IP) at 7.7%. The Republican People’s Party (CHP) was measured at 6.6%.

Two polls conducted in August showed a broadly similar ordering for the top two parties, though their estimates varied.

Areda Survey’s poll, conducted among 2,400 respondents between Aug. 26 and Aug. 31, put the AK Party at 35% and the YP at 17%. The CHP followed at 11.1%, while the DEM Party and MHP received 9.8% and 8.9%, respectively. The survey was conducted using the CAWI online polling method.

BETIMAR’s survey, conducted among 2,000 respondents from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, showed the AK Party at 35.4% after undecided voters were distributed. The Yeni Party received 20.1%, leaving a 15.3-point gap between the two.

IP followed with 9.3%, narrowly ahead of the DEM Party at 9.2%. The MHP received 7.7%, while the CHP was measured at 5.3%.

The three surveys provide snapshots of voter preferences rather than election forecasts, and differences in methodology, sampling and fieldwork dates can produce varying results.