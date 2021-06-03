The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)-led People’s Alliance would obtain 49.9% of votes if elections were held this weekend, according to a new survey by research firm OPTIMAR.

In response to the question, “Which political party would you vote for if elections were held next Sunday?” 39.1% said the AK Party, while 10.4% said they would vote for its partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The survey was conducted between May 22 to May 24 with the participation of 1,836 individuals.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) would obtain 24.8% of votes, while its alliance partners, the Good Party (IP) and the Felicity Party (SP), would receive 9.5% and 0.5%, respectively.

The pro-PKK People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which covertly cooperated with the main opposition-led Nation Alliance in the local elections, would obtain 10.3% of votes, according to OPTIMAR.

Some 6.4% of the respondents said they were undecided, while 4% said they would not vote for any political parties, and 0.7% of the participants said they would vote for “other” parties.

Among the newly established parties, former CHP dissident Muharrem Ince’s Homeland Party (MP) had the highest percentage with 1.4%, followed by Mustafa Sarıgül’s Party for Change in Turkey (TDP) and Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) led by former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan with 1.1% each.

The New Welfare Party (YRP) would get 0.2%, while the Future Party (GP) established by former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu would only receive 0.1%, according to the survey.

OPTIMAR President Hüseyin Taşdemir noted that he does not expect a significant transfer of votes from the AK Party to DEVA and GP according to the research.

Meanwhile, 90.4% of AK Party voters, 94.5% of HDP voters and 95% of IP voters noted that they would vote for their party, while this figure stands at 84.4% for the MHP and 83.3% for CHP.