The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has launched a mobilization campaign to ensure not even a single vote at the ballot box is wasted in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections to be held next year.

The AK Party headquarters management has launched a program informing and training election-oriented organizations. In this context, meetings were held in 75 of Turkey's 81 provinces with the participation of organizational election officials, and women's and youth branches. Similar meetings will be held in other provinces in the coming days.

In the meetings, all the rules regarding the election were explained. Information was given on election laws, practices and legal processes. While doing this, examples from the past were also given.

In each province where the meetings were held, ballot-based analyzes were made according to the 2018 and 2019 election results. Data, such as what kind of mistakes were made at which ballot boxes, which ballot results were reflected incorrectly in records, and the status of invalid votes were discussed.

AK Party staff, stating that this initiative should not be misunderstood, pointed out that the elections will be held on time.