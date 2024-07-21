The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will replace some deputy chairs this week according to unconfirmed reports. President and the party’s chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will convene the AK Party’s executive committee on Tuesday before meeting lawmakers on Wednesday before the planned reshuffle.

Erdoğan has mobilized the party and vowed a meticulous insight behind the factors that led to less-than-stellar results of the March 31 municipal elections which the party took a hit in the hands of the opposition. For the first time in years, the AK Party lost some major municipal seats while failing to retake the mayoralty in the capital Ankara and Istanbul it governed for years. Since then, Erdoğan increased the number of meetings with party members for a future strategy and delving into the causes of the losses. He has promised a change within the party earlier and already replaced several heads of the party’s provincial branches. The meetings are also part of preparations for a major convention of the party in September.

The president signaled more changes in his last meeting with the party’s executive committee while noting the replacement of two ministers in the Cabinet and seven provincial chairs. “The change will continue in a way not offending anyone,” he reportedly told the party’s high-ranking officials. On lower ranks, the party also continues consultations with supporters. On Monday, the party’s women’s branch will convene AK Party representatives for neighborhoods for consultations.