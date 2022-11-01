On the 20th anniversary of its coming to power, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will organize the "Politics in the 21st Century and New Initiatives Forum" on Nov. 4-5 in Istanbul.

According to the statement made by the AK Party Istanbul Provincial Presidency, speakers from many countries will also take part in the forum, where the participation of the AK Party Chairperson and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also expected.

Organized with the aim of "suggestions for the good of humanity," the forum seeks to present new answers and solutions to the questions and problems of 21st-century politics.

The forum, which was organized by AK Party Deputy Chairperson Numan Kurtulmuş, will be attended by delegates from the United States, Germany, Azerbaijan, France, United Kingdom, South Africa, Georgia, Italy, Qatar, Lebanon, Mauritania, Norway, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Serbia, Ukraine and Jordan. Important speakers from the countries will address today's international relations issues, from nuclear to energy wars, from climate to migration, and from humanitarian crises to global threats.

In addition, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, AK Party Deputy Chairperson Efkan Ala and AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik will also be among the participants.

The forum will be held at the Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus on Nov. 4-5.