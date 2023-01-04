The Ankara provincial directorate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has registered 127,103 new members to the party through field works last year.

According to a statement by the directorate, the AK Party ranked first in political parties’ provincial directorates.

“I welcome all our brothers and sisters who believe in the power, projects and dreams of the AK Party, thank my colleagues who helped grow our family in the field, and congratulate our Ankara organization, which ranks first in Türkiye,” said Hakan Han Özcan, head of the AK Party Ankara directorate.

Türkiye will go to presidential and parliamentary elections this year. The expected date is June while the ruling party has hinted at the possibility of slightly earlier elections. The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the AK Party are partners under the People's Alliance, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan serving as the alliance's candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

The opposition is formed by the Republican People's Party (CHP), Felicity Party (SP), Good Party (IP), Future Party (GP), Democrat Party (DP) and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA).