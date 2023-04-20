An unidentified assailant opened fire on the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Çukurova district headquarters in Türkiye's southern Adana province Thursday.

The suspect fired 12 shots at the building, using a machine gun, AK Party Adana Chairperson Mehmet Ay told broadcaster, TRT Haber.

Police arrived at the scene of the attack in a short while and detained the suspect, Ay said.

Prosecutors launched an investigation into the incident.

AK Party Deputy Chairperson Erkan Kandemir condemned the attack, saying that the party believes the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.

There is less than a month left until Türkiye holds general and presidential elections.

The election office of the Turkish opposition’s Republican People's Party (CHP) was attacked by six unidentified suspects overnight, the party’s Istanbul provincial chair said early Wednesday, marking the second such instance this month.

Earlier this month, the CHP experienced a similar incident at its Istanbul headquarters where up to seven shots were fired into the air from a car speeding on the highway near the CHP office which followed another attempted “shooting” at the Istanbul offices of ally Good Party (IP).