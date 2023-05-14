Presidential candidate Sinan Oğan, the leader of the ATA Alliance, received just over 12% of the votes in his native Iğdır province, according to unofficial results with 92.4% of the ballots counted in Türkiye's key elections Sunday.

As a minor contender, Oğan received over 5% of the overall votes, surpassing projections and expectations.

Oğan claimed that there is high possibility that the elections would not be finalized in the first round.

"Turkish nationalists and Kemalists are key in this election," Oğan told reporters, adding that there is a lot for the people who forced Homeland Party (MP) Chairman Muharrem Ince withdraw from the race to learn from the results of the elections, as he criticized them for also targeting him and his party days ahead of the elections to withdraw from the race.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu led in Iğdır province with over 62%, followed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with over 25% of the votes.

More than 64.1 million people were registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who have already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes were set up for voters in the country. Every voter cast two ballots, one for the president and the other for lawmakers, who will serve five-year terms.