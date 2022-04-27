The Opposition Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), founded by former Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, will run by itself in the elections, Babacan said Wednesday.

In a statement, Babacan said his party has decided to use its own logo and name to run for the upcoming elections.

Babacan's party is part of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) led Nation Alliance.

He noted that his party will continue to support the Nation Alliance in some areas.

"We have a strong will to enhance the sphere of cooperation with all the parties of the Nation Alliance," Babacan said.

The party chair did not elaborate on why his party has made such a decision.

In a statement, the party’s director for election affairs, Idris Şahin noted that their party will continue to support the presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance.

“We will participate in the elections, whether in an alliance or not, with DEVA’s own name and logo,” he said.

He continued by pledging allegiance to the opposition bloc, saying that the party is behind all the decisions made at the table with five other parties. He noted that the reason behind DEVA’s participation in the opposition bloc is to change the presidential system into a strengthened parliamentary system.

In response to a question about if the party’s decision had been discussed in the bloc’s latest meeting on April 24, Şahin said he believes Babacan probably brought up the issue.

He also noted that the party wants to see its own strength in the elections and see how they perform alone.

On Tuesday, CHP Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said, “Either join me or stay out of my way.” When asked for whom he made the statement, the CHP chair said he has accepted all patriotic people as his comrades and made the call.

Also recently, Democrat Party (DP) Chairperson Gültekin Uysal, whose party is part of the Nation Alliance, said the Turkish people have three expectations regarding a presidential candidate:

“One of them is to ensure that it is someone who has not been a part of the two decadelong AK Party government.”

Uysal’s remarks targeted Babacan and former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutuoğlu, whose Future Party (GP) is also a part of the opposition alliance.