Prominent politicians in the Balkans heaped praise on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and appealed to Turkish voters to endorse him in May 14 elections.

“Türkiye needs Erdoğan and so do the Bosnians,” Bakir Izetbegovic, the president of Bosnia-Hergezovina’s Party of Democratic Action (SDA) and the son of the republic’s first president, said in a letter last week.

Emphasizing the upcoming vote as a “historic turning point” for Türkiye, Izetbegovic argued that Türkiye has become a “powerful actor in international relations” under Erdoğan’s leadership.

“Erdoğan is carrying out late Alija Izetbegovic’s entrustment because he always fraternally and genuinely stands up for Bosnians and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Izetbegovic said.

Addressing “a majority of Turkish people,” he continued, “I believe you are aware of Erdoğan’s magnificent role in Türkiye’s resurrection and ascent in every field. Under his leadership, the brotherly Turkish state and people have bolstered their honor and self-confidence, strengthened democracy and renewed their system of values guaranteeing long-term development.”

Izetbegovic pointed to leaps the Turkish economy made in a short while and claimed “awe-inspiringly” rapid infrastructure and industrial development, educational reforms and a burgeoning defense industry were “a testament to that advance.”

Türkiye’s increasing prominence in the international arena has inspired a massive effect on the entire Muslim world, which is now renewing its self-reliance and approving its values, according to the SDA leader.

“A powerful and developed Türkiye under Erdoğan also constitutes a very significant element in Balkan relations,” he noted and praised Erdoğan’s ability to establish cooperation and strike friendship with all nations in the Balkans.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina and Bosnians in Sanjak are witness to Erdoğan’s friendship, as well as the support and assistance Türkiye has provided. I urge my fellow Bosnians to vote in the upcoming election and support Erdoğan,” he said.

Following Izetbegovic, North Macedonian Alternative Party chief Afrim Gashi too argued Türkiye has “achieved incredible things in the two decades and Albanians living in the Balkans have benefited from this progress, too.”

“I am calling on Turkish citizens and Albanians in Türkiye to support this approach of the Turkish state toward our nation, support this Türkiye and elect incumbent President Erdoğan as head of state once again,” he said in a video message.

Another North Macedonian politician, Parliament Deputy Speaker Hüsnü Ismail, highlighted the “unprecedented progress” Türkiye under Erdoğan has achieved in education, health care, the defense industry and technology, as well as “elevated standing” in foreign policy.

“We’re grateful to Türkiye for its support to Balkan countries, to Kosovo in its independence war and Albanians during the construction of the Albanian republic,” Ismail noted.

He urged Albanian-Turkish citizens to vote for Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) because of his “sincere fraternal lawfulness toward Albanians worldwide.”

Skender Rexhepi, an independent North Macedonian member of Parliament, underscored the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Balkan states and the impact of the May 14 vote’s outcome on the broader Balkan world.

“The Turkish government, through Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), has made key investments in infrastructure, education, culture, religion and the preservation of spiritual legacy. Türkiye has been an exemplary nation throughout the 21 years of the AK Party administration for contributing to the welfare of both its own citizens and people of fraternal nations,” Rexhepi explained.

“I’m urging all Turkish citizens to support Erdoğan and AK Party in this election so you will have made history and set your seal on Türkiye’s golden century,” he said.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also expressed support for Erdoğan as he said in a video message this week that Erdoğan turned the world's eyes to Türkiye's wonderful and exemplary transformation "with his vision, courage, will, and tireless work."

Türkiye's commendable strength and rise not only beautifies Türkiye and its people but also arouses curiosity surrounding the great difficulties and strong challenges related to the formation, maintenance and integrity of Türkiye's legitimate institutions and even President Erdoğan's life, Rama remarked.

“I wholeheartedly hope voters consider Türkiye’s indispensable role in their choices in the fragile balances of this difficult period for the Balkans and all of Europe,” he added.

Türkiye enjoys friendly relations with many Balkan countries who mutually show support in good and bad times such as natural disasters. Many in the region sent condolences and provided humanitarian aid when Feb. 6 earthquakes hit southeast Türkiye and claimed thousands of lives.

In four days, 61 million registered electorate, including some 5 million first-timers, will be heading to polls to elect Türkiye’s 13th president and some 600 members of Parliament.

Four hopefuls are in the hat: Erdoğan and main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, along with two more minor candidates.

Opinion surveys suggest a neck-to-neck race between Kılıçdaroğlu and Erdoğan, who was ahead of his rival by over four points.

Analysts say the vote is Türkiye’s most consequential in generations.

Official turnout on the morning of the last day of overseas voting on Tuesday exceeded 51% – a touch higher than in the last general election that Erdoğan won in 2018.