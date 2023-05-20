President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday called on Türkiye's youth to head to polls on May 28 for the runoff presidential elections.

President Erdoğan said that in the 21 years that his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) had been in government, they had worked to protect the freedoms of young people.

In the statement he released on his Twitter, Erdoğan urged the youth to "not pay attention to the lies of those who want to share their political failures with you and the dark picture they are trying to paint."

Erdoğan noted that during the 21 years, they had been in government, "we did not interfere with the lifestyle of any of (our youth), nor did we allow anyone to interfere with another's dress, way of thinking, expectations and tastes."

"In addition to the many works, investments and projects we have brought to our country, we have worked hard so that you can express your ideas freely and live your youth freely and to the fullest," he said.

"We are taking firm steps toward our goals with 208 universities, 96 technoparks, 316 design centers and 1,249 R&D centers.

"With TEKNOFEST, where more than 1 million young people compete, we have platforms where you can showcase your potential and compete with the world. Thanks to our National Technology Move, we are becoming a country that not only consumes technology but designs, develops and produces it," Erdoğan stated.

"After May 28, I hope we will start the construction of the 'Century of Türkiye' together with you."