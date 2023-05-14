President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday afternoon called on supporters and volunteers to protect the ballot boxes until the results of Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections were certain.

"As always, it’s time to take care of the ballot boxes. Continue to protect the will of our nation until the results are finalized," Erdoğan said on social media as polling stations closed as of 5 p.m. local time (2 p.m. GMT).

More than 64.1 million people were registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who have already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

Every voter cast two ballots, one for the president and the other for lawmakers, who will serve five-year terms.

Voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, seeking reelection, leading opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Sinan Oğan.

Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race earlier Thursday.

However, despite his withdrawal, the Supreme Election Council (YSK) – Türkiye's election authority – has affirmed the validity of votes for the candidate.

Over 30 political parties and 150 independent parliamentary candidates will compete in the elections.

Five multiparty blocs are in the running: the People's Alliance, the Nation Alliance, the Ancestral Alliance, the Labor and Freedom Alliance, and the Union of Socialist Forces Alliance.