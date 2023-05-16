President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the upcoming runoff election with members of the People’s Alliance at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Tuesday.

The president held separate meetings with the Democratic Left Party (DSP) Chair Önder Aksakal, Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR) Chair Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli, the New Welfare Party (YRP) Chair Fatih Erbakan and the Great Unity Party (BBP) Chair Mustafa Destici.

President Erdoğan (R), YRP Chair Fatih Erbakan (L) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, May 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

President Erdoğan (R), DSP Chairman Önder Aksakal (L) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, May 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

He discussed the results of the presidential and parliamentary elections with the leaders, as well as the upcoming runoff vote scheduled for May 28.

The members of the People’s Alliance also discussed if they would change their election strategy, hold rallies, which provinces would be visited, as well as other strategies.

President Erdoğan (R), HÜDA-PAR Chair Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu (L) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, May 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

The meetings were closed to the press.

On May 14, President Erdoğan won 49.51% of the votes cast, while opposition candidate Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu won 44.89% of the vote share. Minor contender Sinan Oğan, the candidate of the ATA Alliance, won 5.17% of the vote. Muharrem Ince, who dropped out of the race days before the vote, won 0.44% of the vote share as his name remained on ballots, including those already cast abroad before his withdrawal announcement.

A second round for the presidential election will be held on May 28.