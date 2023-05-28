President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan led the race in the capital Ankara in Türkiye’s presidential runoff, unofficial results showed on Thursday.

Erdoğan pulled ahead with around 51.41% of the votes, while his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu won more than 48.59%, with about 73.96% of the ballot boxes opened.

Kılıçdaroğlu won the first round of the vote in Ankara, with 47.32%, compared to the 46% that Erdoğan won.

Erdoğan, who has been at Türkiye's helm for 20 years, was favored to win a new five-year term after coming just short of outright victory in the first round on May 14.

His ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its allies retained a majority of seats in Parliament following a legislative election that was also held on May 14.