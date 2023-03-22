President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)-led People's Alliance would welcome new members if their ideologies are in line with the bloc, as he criticized the opposition alliance for covertly striking a deal with the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

"We would welcome new additions to People's Alliance if there are any," Erdoğan told a live interview on Turkish broadcaster NTV on Wednesday.

He highlighted that his alliance focuses on principles rather than negotiations over seats.

"Our door is open to all political parties with domestic and national political ideology and are at peace with values of the people," he said.

The president also criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)-led opposition bloc for covertly cooperating with HDP, which he said clearly proved its cooperation by not nominating a presidential candidate. He said the HDP is equal to the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian offshoots YPG and PYD.

He continued by saying that the PKK terrorist ringleaders in Mount Qandil are the masterminds of HDP's requests and that they have openly said that the "table for six" gives them hope.

Türkiye to punish those responsible for deaths in quakes

Noting that Turkish prosecutors launched legal action against 1,364 suspects and detained 302 as part of investigations following Feb. 6 earthquakes, Erdoğan said perpetrators will be held accountable for negligence.

He also said that his government is determined to ensure that all citizens live in safe buildings constructed in line with earthquake regulations and will speed up the urban transformation process.

"Hopefully the CHP and their partners have learned their lesson after this earthquake and refrain from opposing urban transformation projects," he said.

Erdoğan to discuss Black Sea grain deal with Putin

The president also said he will have a phone call in the coming days with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the Black Sea grain initiative.

"We will have a phone call with Putin in two-three days," Erdoğan said.

He said that the world appreciates Türkiye's mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

Last July, Türkiye, the U.N., Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Erdoğan announced the deal's extension on Saturday, one day before it was slated to lapse.

The president also recalled Putin's offer of sending grain to poor countries free of charge.

He added that Türkiye is preparing to buy Russian wheat to turn it into flour and send it to poor countries.

"(Together with Putin), We will take our steps in this area as well," Erdoğan said.