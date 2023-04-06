As Türkiye counts down to May 14 elections, a clash of ideologies bizarrely converts into unlikely alliances. Endorsement by terrorist groups appears convenient for the opposition bloc for whom every single vote counts in this critical vote. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his criticism of the opposition parties for catering to the supporters of the terrorist groups, namely the PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Speaking at a televised interview on Wednesday evening, Erdoğan noted that the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which endorses the opposition bloc led by Republican People’s Party (CHP), sought to free imprisoned terrorists. The HDP, which reinvented itself as the Green Left Party for the upcoming elections, is known for its close links to the PKK. “They believe they can gain enough majority in Parliament, enough power in politics that will give them the power to change the Constitution and annul earlier court rulings about Öcalan and that person in Edirne,” Erdoğan said. He was referring to PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan and former HDP co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş currently imprisoned in prison in the province of Edirne.

“Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu is considering the release of (Demirtaş),” Erdoğan said, even though Demirtaş caused the deaths of 51 people by inciting the 2014 riots. “The Turkish judiciary handed down sentences for Demirtaş and Öcalan. It wasn’t the government that imprisoned them. But Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu dares to release them if he wins. You cannot speak that way in a country of law. He basically ignores the judiciary, ignores the prison sentences,” the president said.

The president was critical of the CHP for “failure to criticize the PKK, YPG and HDP,” referring to the Syrian arm of the terrorist group. “They don’t even criticize the toxic rhetoric of terrorist groups seeking to incite strife among the public and pursue a separatist agenda. They don’t raise their voice when HDP members insult them and claim their lawmakers had their seats thanks to the HDP,” he said. Projections show the HDP could garner around 10% votes in the upcoming elections.

“I can understand that the CHP transformed itself recently and is (closer to the mindset) of HDP, but it is difficult to comprehend how other opposition parties in the bloc aligned with them. It is really worrying,” Erdoğan said, referring to nationalist parties and parties drawing votes from conservative voters. “Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu receiving support from the HDP means putting this country and nation closer to the agenda of a terrorist group or its political affiliates,” he said. The PKK claims to fight for self-rule in Türkiye’s southeastern and eastern regions.

“Those who call themselves nationalists are now associated with the HDP and PKK, and they are not bothered. In a way, the opposition bloc is the puppet of terrorists seeking to undermine this state,” he said. Erdoğan lamented that “persons he worked with” also joined this bloc. He referred to former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu and former Economy Minister Ali Babacan who founded their parties after splitting with the AK Party. Both men’s parties make up the bloc, along with the Democrat Party (DP) and Felicity Party (SP).