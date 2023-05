Addressing an event held by The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan once again thanked the electorate for May 28 elections.

The president, who defeated his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the runoff, highlighted that the real winner was the Turkish democracy and said he appreciated each citizen for their vote regardless of their political affiliation.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...