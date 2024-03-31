Incumbent Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu was leading the municipal elections in Türkiye's largest metropolis with over 50% of the votes on Sunday, against Justice and Development Party (AK Party) candidate Murat Kurum, with over 79% of the votes counted.

In preliminary results, Imamoğlu had received 50% of the votes in Istanbul, while Kurum received 40%.

The major competing parties are the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Good Party (IP) and the Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as the Peoples' Democratic Party (DEM Party).

Other political parties include the Democratic Left Party (DSP), the Great Union Party (BBP), the Homeland Party (MP), the Motherland Party (ANAVATAN), the Democratic Left Party (DSP), the New Welfare Party (YRP), the Turkish Communist Party (TKP), the Anatolian Union Party, the Victory Party (ZP), the Peoples' Liberation Party, the Communist Movement of Türkiye, the Independent Türkiye Party, Future Party (GP), the New Türkiye Party, the Labor Party (EMEP), the Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR), the Rights and Freedoms Party (HAK-PAR), the Ocak Party, the Justice Union Party, the Democrat Party (DP), the Power Union Party, the National Path Party, the Justice Party, the Bright Democracy Party, the Türkiye Workers' Party, Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Felicity Party (SP) and the Homeland Party (MP).