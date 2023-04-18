The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) does not have any ties with the six-party opposition coalition, Meral Akşener, leader of the center-right nationalist Good Party (IP), said Monday as the coalition is being criticized for turning into a seven-party coalition with the HDP as a secret partner.

Speaking on the TV100 channel, Akşener said: “The HDP is not at the table,” denying rumors that the six-party coalition might have offered the HDP a ministry if the coalition wins in return for their support.

The HDP is not officially part of the Republican People's Party (CHP) led Nation Alliance, but the pro-PKK party tacitly supports it and has not nominated a presidential candidate.

Former HDP lawmaker and Ağrı Mayor Sırrı Sakık recently announced that his party plans general amnesty if they win the elections, as he urged main opposition CHP Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to reveal what they have been discussing behind closed doors.

Winning over 10% of the vote in the past three national elections, the HDP is widely seen as a kingmaker in the tight race, despite the increasing threat of being banned from Türkiye’s politics.

The HDP is generally blamed for becoming the focal point of actions violating the Turkish state’s “unbreakable unity” and having an “active role in providing recruits to the PKK.”

Among the past remarks of party leaders proving the close ties to the terrorist group is a statement from Pervin Buldan, the HDP's co-chair, who confessed to previous contact and communication between the party and the terrorist group and praised jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan and his role in the foundation of the party by rejecting the fact that the PKK is a terrorist group.

Moreover, the HDP has often drawn ire for transferring taxpayers' money and funds to the PKK. HDP mayors and local officials have been found guilty of misusing funds to support the PKK and provide jobs to the terrorist group’s sympathizers.

On the other side, Akşener also spoke on the candidacy of the leader of Homeland Party (MP) Muharrem Ince.

“I would like to have him part of the Nation Alliance but since he is a friend that has broken off from the CHP, the CHP had to bring him back,” Akşener said, adding that she did not agree with the crowd bashing Ince for his candidacy.

Ince was Erdoğan’s chief rival in the last election in 2018 and is credited with boosting the CHP’s vote for the first time in decades in such an election to over 30%.

After the post-election fallout with the CHP, Ince launched his party in 2021. The consistent criticism of his former party has been its withdrawal from core values established under Mustafa Kemal Atatürk – the party’s and the republic’s founder.

Nowadays, Ince's new party resonates most with secular nationalist voters who comprise an important part of Kılıçdaroğlu’s current support base.

Also, his last-minute dive into a race that was shaping into the opposition's best chance yet to defeat Erdoğan is especially drawing the ire of Nation Alliance supporters who have accused him of “splitting the vote and spoiling the bloc’s chances.”