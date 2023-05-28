Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is ahead in his hometown Tunceli with 80.37% of the vote, unofficial results for Türkiye’s presidential race reveal so far.

With more than 81.01% of the ballot boxes opened in the eastern province, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won 19.63% support in his challenger’s hometown.

Kılıçdaroğlu won the majority in Tunceli in May 14’s presidential polls, as well, securing 78.7%, while Erdoğan garnered 21.3% support.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s CHP, however, failed to produce a lawmaker from the city in parliamentary polls despite earning 32% of the vote, while Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) won 13.22% in Tunceli.

Over 64 million voters were registered to vote in Sunday’s runoff, with early results showing an 84% participation rate.

The runoff vote came after Erdoğan narrowly missed the 50% majority as 2.5 million votes separated him and his opponent in the first round.

While behind in Tunceli, Erdoğan was leading ahead of Kılıçdaroğlu in nationwide results with 52.93% and more than 87.5% of the ballot boxes opened.