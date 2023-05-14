Preliminary results from Türkiye’s key elections have put main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu at 62.04% in western Izmir province, a historical stronghold for his Republican People's Party (CHP).

While incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is leading in presidential polls countrywide, he has clinched 32.57% in Izmir, unofficial data reveals.

Some 38.66% of the ballot boxes have been opened so far in the city.

Minor candidate Sinan Oğan has won 4.76% of the votes, while another contender Muharrem Ince has 0.63% support, despite quitting the race three days before the election.

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) – Türkiye's election authority – has, however, affirmed the validity of votes for Ince.

The election body said voting went ahead without disruptions.

More than 64.1 million people were registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who have already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes were set up for voters in the country.

Every voter cast two ballots, one for the president and the other for lawmakers, who will serve five-year terms.

Over 30 political parties and 150 independent parliamentary candidates are competing in the elections.

Five multiparty blocs are in the running: the People's Alliance, the Nation Alliance, the Ancestral Alliance, the Labor and Freedom Alliance, and the Union of Socialist Forces Alliance.