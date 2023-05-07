The Turkish opposition’s six-party coalition will not discriminate and embrace every societal section if it wins this Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary polls, according to the bloc’s presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

“If I’m elected, I will turn Türkiye into a paradise where everyone lives in peace,” Kılıçdaroğlu claimed alongside his allies at a rally in the Anatolian side of Istanbul on Saturday, barely 24 hours ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who is due to assemble thousands for his rally across the strait on the grounds of the former Atatürk Airport.

Calling out to over 800,000 first-time voters in Türkiye’s biggest metropolitan, Kılıçdaroğlu promised not to “leave the governing of Türkiye to one person.”

“We will rule this country together. No one will be left out, and we will stand up for all,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu has been campaigning for “democratic change” against what he calls the “one-man regime.” Instead of an executive presidency, he pledges a new system with an infinite number of men.

The bloc has already unveiled plans to assign heads of the six parties as vice presidents to Kılıçdaroğlu if they win the elections, in addition to the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara who would join him in the office, marking up to a total of seven presidential aides.

The alliance also vows to abandon the presidential system Erdoğan introduced after winning a hard-fought constitutional referendum in 2017. Instead, the opposition wants to restore a parliamentary system where lawmakers elect a prime minister and oversee ministries. The president would be limited to a single seven-year term.

On Saturday, Kılıçdaroğlu also reiterated his promise of “sending back” Syrian and Afghan refugees within two years after the elections.

His primary threat has been “opening the doors and not keeping these people here” if the European Union doesn’t provide funds for some 3.5 million Syrian refugees Türkiye has been hosting since the civil war broke out in 2011.

Kılıçdaroğlu and the other two presidential contenders are also more or less on the same page with him on the anti-refugee stance. Only Erdoğan opposes a rushed send-off for migrants, though he acknowledges refugees would return to their country once Syria is safe and secure.

The opposition leader further ordered his supporters to “go to polls and take someone who voted for others in the past with you.”

“You must persuade at least one person that supported the AK Party or the People’s Alliance in the past on May 14. Only then will every person have fulfilled their duty,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s partner Meral Akşener, who helms the bloc’s second-biggest Good Party (IP), was also confident he would win as she took to the stage following his speech.

“This (rally) shows May 14 will be the day Kılıçdaroğlu as the president-elect is taken to the Çankaya Mansion through thunderous applause,” she told the crowds, referring to the building in the capital Ankara that previously served as the official residence of the Turkish president.

Akşener broached the possibility of her becoming a prime minister, saying, “I want to become prime minister with your votes, not senseless people.”

Meanwhile, Ali Babacan, the head of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and a former prime minister from the AK Party, assured the crowds the bloc would bring inflation down to single digits within “at most two years” if May 14 proves a victory.

“We will achieve this together as a nation,” he said.

Over 64 million Turkish citizens at home and abroad can vote in this Sunday’s polls.

Opinion surveys by Optimar, ArtıBir and TEAM from the last week of April and early days of May showed a neck-to-neck race between Kılıçdaroğlu and Erdoğan, who was ahead of his rival by more than four points.

As for their parties, the AK Party covered the majority in almost every poll with at least 31%, while the People’s Alliance grabbed 47.8% support, nearly 10 points ahead of the Nation Alliance.