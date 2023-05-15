The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli hailed Türkiye’s election process and his party’s overall contribution and success in the elections.

“The Turkish nation has taught the whole world a lesson in democracy and rendered all unfair allegations, shameless insinuations and baseless accusations invalid,” Bahçeli said.

Highlighting the high voter turnout, Bahçeli said Türkiye emerged victorious in the May 14 election. The Supreme Election Council (YSK) announced that 88.9% of the country’s 64.1 million eligible voters cast their ballots on Sunday.

He also praised his party’s performance and success in the elections.

MHP won 10% of the vote in the parliamentary elections and will send 50 lawmakers to the Turkish Parliament, becoming the third leading party in the country.

Bahçeli also slammed pollsters for manipulating surveys, which claimed that his party’s votes had nosedived.