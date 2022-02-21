A new coalition government has been established between the National Unity Party (UBP), the Democratic Party (DP) and the Rebirth Party (YDP) on Monday, headed by Faiz Sucuoğlu, the prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Last week, Sucuoğlu gave impetus to the UBP-DP-YDP coalition. Sucuoğlu presented the list of cabinet members to President Ersin Tatar before confirming that the list was approved by the president in his statement made to the press. Later he announced the names of the members of TRNC's 38th cabinet.

Some of the notable names from the new cabinet are as follows: Faiz Sucuoğlu as prime minister, Hasan Taçoy as foreign minister, and Kutlu Evren as interior minister.

Sucuoğlu highlighted the importance of stability while emphasizing his reliance on the newly established government.

"The process we are going through in terms of economics is full of difficulties. Hence, the members who gained experience in the previous period have been meticulously selected for the new government. This is not a cabinet that will last only for five years and there might be rotations in the future," he added. Last month, Sucuoğlu also reiterated the importance of a long-lasting government.

Noting that the council of ministers will be presented to the assembly of the republic on Monday, Sucuoğlu reiterated that the government program will be read in the assembly while the vote of confidence will be held later.

Sucuoğlu also stated that after the vote of confidence, they will nominate a candidate for the speaker of Parliament from the UBP while expressing his good wishes.

According to election officials, the UBP received 39.54% of votes in the Jan. 23 election, followed by the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) with 32.04%, the DP with 7.41%, the YDP with 6.39% and the People's Party (HP) with 6.68%.

The UBP won 24 seats in the 50-member Parliament, the CTP 18 seats, the DP and HP three seats, respectively, and the YDP two seats.