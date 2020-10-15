Turkey will hold its next general elections in June 2023 as previously planned, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday, dismissing speculations of possible early elections.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2020-2021 higher education academic year in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said: “The election will be held in June 2023. Moving it to an earlier time is out of the question."

Erdoğan's remarks came following speculations voiced by opposition parties that Turkey may hold snap elections in 2021.

Last week, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu called for snap elections. He also called on Devlet Bahçeli, head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to support the process for an early ballot.

In response, Bahçeli called Kılıçdaroğlu's demand for early elections "nonsense," adding that the MHP demands that elections be held at the planned time.

Although an opposition party, in parliamentary votes and elections the MHP cooperates with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) under their People's Alliance, formed ahead of the June 2018 general elections.

Last month, Bahçeli had also dismissed rumors of possible snap elections.

"The presidential and 28th term parliamentary elections will be held in June 2023, as planned. Nobody should hope in vain," said a statement by Bahçeli.

"The presidential candidate of the People's Alliance in 2023 is clear and that honorable name is our president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," he added.

In the last presidential election held in June 2018, Erdoğan was the People's Alliance's candidate and was elected in the first round gaining 52.6% of votes.

The AK Party has consistently denied rumors of early elections.