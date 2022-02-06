Turkey will hold its next presidential elections in June 2023, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli said Sunday.

Responding to a recent statement by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Bahçeli said: "Turkey's bright future is the Presidential Government System. Early elections are not on Turkey's agenda. Elections will be held in June 2023."

Kılıçdaroğlu recently predicted that Turkey would hold early elections in the fall of 2022 following a decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The CHP-led opposition bloc, the Nation Alliance, frequently demands early polls and a return to the parliamentary system.

President Erdoğan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)-led People's Alliance have dismissed these demands.

It has been nearly five years since Turkey switched from a parliamentary system to the current presidential system after the majority of Turkish voters opted to create the new system.

Turkish voters narrowly endorsed an executive presidency on the April 16, 2017 referendum with 51.4% votes in favor. The official transition to the new system took place when Erdoğan took the presidential oath of office in Parliament after the June 24, 2018, general elections with 52.6% votes.