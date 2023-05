President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he does not plan to hold rallies ahead of Türkiye's runoff vote, but he would hold gatherings with earthquake survivors to boost their morale after negative election-related comments.

"I will be visiting some parts of the earthquake region over the weekend. I do not plan to hold rallies, but we may hold rally-like gatherings in the earthquake zone," the president told a live broadcast on CNN Türk on Tuesday.