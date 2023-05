Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson and presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu voted in the nation's first-ever presidential runoff election on Sunday.

Kılıçdaroğlu cast his vote in the Arjantin Primary School in Ankara.

"We will win, you will see, I trust the will of the public," Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Kılıçdaroğlu urged people to vote, and thanked every citizen who went to the ballots to cast their vote.