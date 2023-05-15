Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson and presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu predicted early Monday that the opposition would win the second round of Türkiye’s presidential elections.

“We will absolutely win the second round ... and bring democracy,” said Kılıçdaroğlu, 74, speaking alongside leaders of the other parties in his alliance.

He praised the high voter turnout and said that the incumbent did not receive the result he wanted.

With 99% of ballot boxes counted, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan led with 49.4 of votes and Kilicdaroglu with 44.96%, Supreme Election Council Chair Ahmet Yener told reporters.

The third candidate, nationalist Sinan Oğan, took 5.2% of the vote and analysts said he could play a "kingmaker" role in the runoff if he decides to endorse one of the two.

The result was a crushing disappointment for Kılıçdaroğlu and his supporters.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who has a history of defeats, only emerged as the opposition's candidate after a year of bitter debate between the alliance's disparate members, who span Türkiye’s divides.

“The demand for a change in society is over 50%. This fact shows the loss of votes in the AK Party. For the next 15 days, we will fight for Türkiye, together with our nation, to bring rights, the law and justice to this country. Let our people be sure, we will definitely win,” Kılıçdaroğlu added.

This year’s election came amid a backdrop of economic turmoil, a cost-of-living crisis and an earthquake that killed over 50,000 people.

Kılıçdaroğlu campaigned on promises to reverse what he called democratic backsliding, as well as to repair an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation.

Over 64 million people, including overseas voters, were eligible to vote and nearly 89% voted. This year marks 100 years since Türkiye’s establishment as a republic – a modern state born on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Voter turnout in Türkiye is traditionally strong.