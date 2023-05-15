The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Election Observation Mission welcomed peaceful elections in Türkiye.

Jan Petersen, the head of the OSCE Election Observation Mission, who has been in Türkiye for six weeks, congratulated Turkish people for their democratic spirit and high turnout.

He also said that election day occurred in a calm and peaceful atmosphere. The voting process was very well organized and was positive in general, he said.

"Turkish democracy is proving to be amazingly resilient. This election had a high turnout and offered a real choice," said Frank Schawabe, head of the PACE delegation.

The delegation called on authorities to take concrete steps to guarantee a higher turnout in cities affected by two massive earthquakes that hit southeast Türkiye in February.

The OSCE mission said it would pay close attention to the May 28 presidential runoff.