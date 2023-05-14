The ruling Justice and Development Party-led (AK Party) People's Alliance is leading in Türkiye's parliamentary elections, according to unofficial results, with over 80.36% of the votes counted.

The alliance, which consists of the AK Party, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the New Welfare Party (YRF) and the Great Unity Party (BBP), received 50.66% of the votes, with 273 potential lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) led Nation Alliance obtained 34.45% of the vote, with 167 potential lawmakers.

The Labor and Freedom Alliance obtained 9.49% of the votes.

More than 64.1 million people were registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who have already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes were set up for voters in the country. Every voter cast two ballots, one for the president and the other for lawmakers, who will serve five-year terms.

Voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking reelection, leading opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Sinan Oğan.

Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race earlier Thursday.

However, despite his withdrawal, the Supreme Election Council (YSK) – Türkiye's election authority – has affirmed the validity of votes for the candidate.

Over 30 political parties and 150 independent parliamentary candidates will compete in the elections.

Five multiparty blocs are in the running: the People's Alliance, the Nation Alliance, the Ancestral Alliance, the Labor and Freedom Alliance, and the Union of Socialist Forces Alliance.