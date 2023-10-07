President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was reelected as the chairman of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the party's fourth Extraordinary Congress on Saturday.

Congress Council Chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz said according to the election results a total of 1402 votes were cast, 1399 votes were considered valid and three votes were considered void.

Yavuz later announced that President Erdoğan was reelected as the Chairman of the AK Party by receiving all 1399 valid votes. This marks the eighth time Erdoğan has been elected as the party's leader since its foundation.

The party's Central Decision and Executive Board, consisting of 75 members, was also determined by the same vote.

Erdoğan revised the party's Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK) with new and young members.

The AK Party, which has a special focus on rejuvenation, is expected to prepare for local elections with a renewed, experienced and vigorous cadre.