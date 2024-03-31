The Presidency's Directorate of Communications has opened "press centers" in the capital of Ankara and in Istanbul for members of the national and international press who wish to cover Türkiye’s local elections being held on Sunday.

The elections have garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally.

The directorate set up press centers to assist national and international journalists in tracking election developments in a healthy and timely manner.

The press centers will be open throughout the day for use by national and resident international press members, as well as international press members traveling from abroad to cover the elections.

Foreign journalists follow the local election process at a press center, Taksim, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 31, 2024. (AA Photo)

Data on the election results will be provided by the Anadolu Agency (AA) at press centers in Ankara and Istanbul. In addition to the opportunity to follow the election results in real time, press members will be provided with technical infrastructure, simultaneous interpreting and live broadcasting capabilities.

Academics, opinion leaders and representatives from public institutions can visit the press centers throughout the day, allowing members of the national and international press to conduct interviews with guests.

In addition, the press centers host an exhibition titled "Türkiye's Election History and Democracy Experience," which features photographs and videos of Türkiye's multiparty political life from the past to the present, as well as democracy and election experiences and election campaigns.

The press centers will be open from 2 p.m. on Sunday until the counting is completed.

The press center in the capital of Ankara is at the Point Hotel Ankara, while the center in Istanbul is at The Marmara Taksim.