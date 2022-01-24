The ruling National Unity Party (UBP) is ahead in the Turkish Cyprus early elections with 41% of the votes in favor, local media and agencies reported early Monday.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), over 30% of all votes cast have been counted so far. Meanwhile, UBP head and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu said that his party has won the elections and they will begin efforts to build a coalition soon.

In the early elections, Republican Turkish Party (CTP) received 30.4% of the votes cast so far while Democrat Party (DP) got 8.1%, Rebirth Party (YDP) 6.8% and People's Party (HP) received 5.8% of the votes cast so far.

According to AA, Communal Democracy Party (TDP), Communal Liberation Party-New Forces (TKP-YG) and Independence Path Party (BY) have been unable to surpass the 5% electoral threshold so far as the votes continue to be counted.

Current projection grants ruling UBP 26 seats, CTP 18, DP three, YDP two seats and HP one seat in the 50-seat Assembly of the Republic.

The voter turnout was 55.43% by 5.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), according to the election authority.

Nearly 203,800 Turkish Cypriots went to the polls to elect lawmakers of the parliament.

403 candidates contended for spots in parliament.

Among the 403 candidates were 131 women – nearly one-third – with the youngest born in 1996.

With COVID-19 cases surging recently due to the omicron variant, health measures kept political rallies small, with no more than 150 people allowed. Also, those diagnosed with COVID-19 are not eligible to vote.

The Turkish Cypriot state last November set the date for early elections, one year ahead of the schedule.

Currently, there are 49 deputies in parliament; 20 from UBP, 12 from CTP, six from HP, three from DP and TDP, one from YDP, and four independent deputies.

Some 40 of the 49 current deputies of the parliament run in the election.

After Ersin Tatar having been elected as the TRNC's president, the number of deputies in parliament had decreased to 49.