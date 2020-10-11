Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akıncı and Prime Minister Ersin Tatar will compete in the second round of presidential elections next week after none of the candidates running for the seat gained over 50% of the vote Sunday, according to unofficial results.

Some 711 out of 738 ballots were counted in the elections, which saw a 56.6% participation rate.

Tatar gained 32.43% of the votes, while Akıncı received 29.71%.

Prime Minister Tatar is the candidate of the National Unity Party (UBP).

The two candidates are expected to compete in the second round, which will be held on Oct. 18.

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Chairman Tufan Erhürman gained 21.6% and independent candidate Kudret Özersay, the country’s current Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister obtained 5.75% of the votes.

Eleven candidates, including seven independents, ran in the TRNC presidential elections that were delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters also cast their ballots in the referendum for a constitutional amendment to increase the number of judges in the high court.

While 49.80% of the voters were in favor of the amendment, 50.20% of them voted against it.

Turkish Cypriots went to the ballot for the 10th time since the TRNC was formed in 1974.