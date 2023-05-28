There was a tight race between People's Alliance candidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nation Alliance candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in Türkiye's largest metropolis Istanbul.

The opposition candidate Kılıçdaroğlu was leading with 50.61% of the votes, while Erdoğan followed him with 49.34%, with 55% of the ballot boxes opened in the city.

Erdoğan emerged victorious in the first round of elections with 49.52% of the vote against Kılıçdaroğlu's 44.88%.

More than 64.1 million people are registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who had already cast their ballots at overseas polling stations.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes were set up for voters in the country.

Overseas voting was held until May 24. As for customs gates, voters could cast their ballots until domestic polling stations closed on Sunday at 5 p.m. local time (2 p.m. GMT).

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of the 600-seat Parliament.