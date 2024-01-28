Türkiye and its cities do not have even a single day to lose as the world and the region go through critical developments, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday, saying that his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) eyes to win back all provinces during the March 31 local elections.

"We are going through a period when the balance of political and economic power in the world is beginning to be reestablished. Türkiye is entering this new era more prepared than ever before, thanks to the strong infrastructure we have established," he said, speaking in Eskişehir province.

The president said further that Türkiye became a country today that can take its own political, economic and military decisions and determine its own goals while taking the necessary steps toward this.

Erdoğan underlined that the AK Party constantly renewed its cadre and vision to bring services to the country's cities.

The president also criticized the main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), for having nothing to offer to Türkiye's provinces in terms of services.

He said that the CHP's new Chairperson Özgür Özel tries to hide the fact that no one in the party takes him seriously by engaging in quarrels with the AK Party while its former Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu tries to keep himself on the agenda "with the hope of returning to his party."

A test of popular support for the AK Party and the opposition in the aftermath of last May's general election, municipal elections will show whether the opposition may regain momentum and if the AK Party is still popular despite challenges.

Earlier this month, the AK Party nominated former Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum for the seat of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) mayor. However, winning the districts is also important for the party seeking an integrated approach to the city's administration. Although it lost the IBB seat to the CHP in the 2019 elections, the party retained seats in most districts. Ekrem Imamoğlu is running for the CHP. For the capital, Ankara, the AK Party nominated Turgut Altınok, while current Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş will rerun in the name of the CHP.

Meanwhile, defeated by the AK Party in last year's general election, the CHP seeks to recoup losses in the municipal elections in March. However, its main ally the Good Party (IP) decided to field its own candidates instead of forming an alliance this time.