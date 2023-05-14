The opposition Nation Alliance and the Green Left Party (YSP) which endorses it without participating in the bloc appeared to be maintaining a lead in Türkiye’s southeast.

In provinces with a predominantly Kurdish population, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, presidential candidate of the opposition, maintained a lead over incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In Diyarbakır, one of the biggest provinces, Kılıçdaroğlu received more than 71% of the votes, while Erdoğan garnered around 26% with more than 89% of the ballot boxes opened.

In neighboring Şanlıurfa, however, Erdoğan won more than 61% of the votes, with over 94% of the ballot boxes opened.

However, in Erzurum, one of the biggest provinces in the east, Erdoğan was far ahead of Kılıçdaroğlu with more than 68% with more than 98% of the ballot boxes opened.

In the parliamentary elections, the YSP, which the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) runs under, leads in 13 provinces, closely followed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Kılıçdaroğlu's Republican People's Party (CHP).