President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the first fuel delivery for Akkuyu Nuclear Plant via a video link, according to a statement by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), while the Communications Directorate rejected claims that he was in a serious medical condition.

Having already canceled Wednesday's meetings, Erdoğan has now also canceled his program for Thursday, AK Party Deputy Chair Erkan Kandemir said.

Kandemir said Erdoğan would attend a ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the southern Mersin province via video link on Thursday.

"Our Mersin rally is also planned to be held on a future date," he posted on Twitter.

Vice President Fuat Oktay rejected claims that the president's health condition was serious.

"The president's state of health is really good. We are constantly in touch with him, Oktay said, adding that Erdoğan will continue to carry out duties.

The Presidential Communications Directorate also rejected claims that the president had a heart attack.

A statement posted by the directorate's branch to counter disinformation noted that claims made by some accounts on social media outlets that the president had a heart attack and was hospitalized are not true.

The statement continued by saying that Erdoğan would attend the Akkuyu ceremony on Thursday.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also rejected claims in a tweet he posted on Wednesday.

We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President @RTErdogan's health. The President will attend tomorrow's nuclear power plant opening via videoconference. No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and...

Erdoğan on Wednesday announced that he would take a daily rest after he developed a stomach bug on Tuesday. The president's scheduled appearances for the day were canceled while he thanked everyone for extending their well wishes. "I will take rest as per doctors' advice. Vice President Fuat Oktay will attend my programs scheduled for today," he said in a Twitter post.

The president was scheduled to attend various opening ceremonies in the central provinces of Kırıkkale, Yozgat and Sivas and address crowds.