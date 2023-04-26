President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday announced that he would take a daily rest after he developed a stomach bug on Tuesday. The president's scheduled appearances for the day were canceled while he thanked everyone for extending their well wishes. "I will take rest as per doctors' advice. Vice President Fuat Oktay will attend my programs scheduled for today," he said in a Twitter post.

The president was scheduled to attend various opening ceremonies in the central provinces of Kırıkkale, Yozgat and Sivas and address crowds.

The 69-year-old president had to take a break from a live television interview on Tuesday evening. When he returned to the interview, he announced he suffered from an upset stomach, before resuming answering questions. He said his intense election campaign led to the health issue. Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın later announced that the president was in good health after the scare, while Erdoğan's rival in the May 14 elections Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu wished the president a speedy recovery on Twitter.

The president often crams events in multiple cities to one day for election campaigns and had suffered from vocal disorders in the past after speaking for hours at campaign rallies.