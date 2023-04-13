Following months of fractious debates on every major front, Türkiye’s six-party opposition alliance could soon raise another in-house ruckus, this time over who would take over as the country’s finance minister should their joint candidate and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu lead them to victory on May 14.

The three top figures in the Nation Alliance, including Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) Chair Ali Babacan, CHP Secretary-General Selin Sayek Böke and Good Party (IP) member Bilge Yılmaz, are reportedly eyeing the coveted position and working to forge their teams.

All three have refused to run for Parliament to qualify for leading Türkiye’s economy.

The alliance circles had been rife with rumors that CHP Deputy Chair Faik Öztrak and IP Deputy Chair Erhan Usta would assume control of the Ministry of Finance until both announced their candidacy in the parliamentary election, effectively giving way to Babacan, Böke and Yılmaz.

Babacan, who previously served as minister of both economy and foreign affairs, as well as Türkiye’s chief negotiator for the European Union and deputy prime minister, is particularly eager.

Böke, a recent favorite for the economy and Foreign Ministry, is awaiting Kılıçdaroğlu’s approval. Still, her focus seems to be on the economy post, with sources saying she brings up the issue frequently within the party.

Yılmaz, on the other hand, an expert in political economy and corporate finance whom the IP appointed as its chief economy policymaker in 2021, emerges as the strongest contender. Having secured party leader Meral Akşener’s full support, Yılmaz reportedly believes himself to be the No. 1 candidate for the job and is determined to helm the crew he has assembled so far.

According to pundits, the ambitions and already formulating strategies of the three runners could erupt into fierce debates during negotiations.

Indeed, the Nation Alliance has a track record of disunity that has often rendered vital decision-making processes useless or laborious, most notably settling on a joint presidential runner that took them over a year.

But the coalition could hurry and sweep a potential crisis under the rug, seeing as how the biggest argument will likely blow up in creating economic policies once all parties start imposing their demands on the alliance, ironically bringing to mind alliance member Future Party (GP) Chair Ahmet Davutoğlu’s remarks, “If the president makes decisions all by themselves, it will create a crisis.”

Should Kılıçdaroğlu side with Böke, the DEVA and the IP could trigger a fresh set of problems for the "table for six," and issues have been abundant within the alliance, as party leaders in recent months bickered over several issues, most prominently the presidential candidacy, parliamentary deputies and their joint policies.

Just last month, Akşener split the bloc over her objections to Kılıçdaroğlu’s candidacy and returned a day later on the condition of giving vice presidential posts to her favored candidates, Istanbul and Ankara’s popular mayors.

Her objections weren’t limited to Kılıçdaroğlu’s presidential run either, as she remains averse to the CHP leader’s embracing of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), known for its affiliation with the PKK terrorist group and currently fighting a closure lawsuit. The HDP’s favor has prompted backlash and even resignations from IP and CHP devotees alike since the party tacitly endorsed Kılıçdaroğlu’s candidacy.

The CHP also drew heat from its members and partner, the IP, for skipping intraparty voting on potential parliamentary candidates to make room for candidates from its smaller allies after it confirmed it would nominate joint candidates with the bloc’s four other parties.

As part of their joint road map, the alliance has been promising to reinstate the old political system with a president independent of any political party, wherein they would grant presidential aides, which would amount to a total of seven vice presidents if Kılıçdaroğlu were to win, almost equal authority as the president over each strategic decision.

The issue of the president’s authority in this new system has long been debated within the alliance and sparked criticism from their main rival, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his People’s Alliance partners, who condemned it as “unconstitutional” and “a theft of authority.”

Erdoğan lambasted the concept by saying: “They want a puppet president they will manage. They imagine a commander-in-chief who would serve as an aide to table members for six. They want voters to elect an unknown candidate without vision or plans.”

A total of four hopefuls will be competing in the May 14 elections, which will be the first since Türkiye switched from a parliamentary to an executive presidency system after the majority of Turkish voters endorsed the plan in a 2017 referendum.