The head of opposition’s Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) has thrown his hat in the ring, that is Türkiye’s upcoming presidential race.

“If the opposition bloc were to endorse me as the presidential candidate, I could both win and perform the job flawlessly,” DEVA Chairperson Ali Babacan told reporters on Wednesday during a visit to the southeastern Diyarbakır province.

As Türkiye inches ever closer to its next presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for June 2023, the opposition’s unknown candidate to rival incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan remains a heated talking point countrywide.

Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is partnered with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) under the People’s Alliance.

Meanwhile, the opposition has banded together under a six-party coalition, formed by the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Felicity Party (SP), the Good Party (IP), the Future Party (GP), the Democrat Party (DP) and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA).

Their central promise has been, if elected, a return to a “strengthened parliamentary system” which proposes limiting the president to a single seven-year term, requiring the president sever ties to political parties, and prohibiting him/her from joining a political party after their tenure.

The six parties have also been campaigning for a snap election, having insisted on polls before the implementation of the election and political party law on April 6, 2022, which, under the Constitution, could have affected the scheduled 2023 election, a year after it would have come into effect. The law reforms elections by increasing the vote threshold for parties by having their lawmakers directly elected into Parliament, something that would affect smaller parties.

So far, however, the CHP and its allies have failed to express a clear stance and produce a final candidate against Erdoğan. CHP Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu recently said that the six-party coalition did not discuss how to choose a candidate yet because "it is not on our agenda."

In the midst of internal debates and hesitancy, the DEVA leader came forth with his challenge, saying it was “time for elections now” and that Türkiye was “in need of a change in administration in order to overcome current problems”.

“Calling any election that would be held from now on a ‘snap election’ wouldn’t be right anyway. We have entered the last three-four months of a five-year long period. We are ready but most importantly, Türkiye is ready for this election,” Babacan contended.

To a question about casting his lot in the presidential ring should the six-party coalition reach a consensus, he said any chairperson in the bloc could be a candidate.

“If suitable names outside the coalition are raised and the coalition approves, it could be an outside candidate, as well. As of today, we are open to any option,” Babacan said, likely referring to Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu who has recently emerged among the names in the mix to run opposite Erdoğan.

DEVA leader said consultations were underway within the party and once the process is complete, they would take up their opinion to the alliance to strike an agreement.

“Of course, if the alliance endorses me as a candidate, I could both win [the election] and perform the job flawlessly. This can only happen if the alliance has a consensus,” he explained, noting that other parties could have other suggestions and each party could bring forth a different name.

“We will talk all of these through,” he said and added, “The presidential candidate of the six-party alliance will be the 13th president of the Republic of Türkiye.”

Earlier this week, AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik revealed that the party was considering a "slight change" of election date since it corresponded with the summer holiday season when people travel, but “this does not mean it amounts to snap elections.”

Also on Wednesday, Erdoğan too weighed in on the ongoing debate, saying public discussions would “certainly be on the presidency’s agenda”.

As it stands, a snap election is only possible if 360 of the total 580 lawmakers in the Turkish parliament vote "yes" or the president uses his constitutional authority.