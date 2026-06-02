Voters in six newly established municipalities and 362 neighborhoods across Türkiye will head to the polls on Sunday to elect local officials in by-elections triggered by administrative changes, deaths, resignations and other vacancies.

The elections will be held in six settlements that recently gained township status, including four in Tokat province, one in Gümüşhane and one in Nevşehir. Residents will vote to elect mayors and municipal council members, while voters in 362 neighborhoods nationwide will choose neighborhood heads, known as muhtars, and members of local councils.

Polling stations will open at 8 a.m. local time and close at 5 p.m., according to the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

The municipalities participating in the vote include Yolüstü and Çevrecik in Tokat’s Reşadiye district, Bağtaşı in Almus district, Kuşçu in Yeşilyurt district, Tekke in Gümüşhane province and Mustafapaşa in Nevşehir’s Ürgüp district.

A total of 27 political parties will compete in the municipal elections. The parties’ positions on the unified ballot were determined by a lottery held by the YSK on April 21.

The by-elections were called under Türkiye’s Law No. 2972 governing local administrations, neighborhood headships and local council elections. The law requires elections to fill local offices when new municipalities are established or when vacancies occur because of death, resignation or other reasons.

Election officials are expected to announce preliminary results shortly after voting ends Sunday evening.