The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will hold a three-day convention in the capital, Ankara, this week, as is tradition after every critical election. Party members will also come together in the spa town Kızılcahamam, where political parties often camp out.

The convention, which will begin on Friday, will be attended by lawmakers and the party’s administration, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and ministers. It will be one of the first major meetings before a party congress, and it is expected to see a shuffle within the cadres.

The party will evaluate the results of the March 31 municipal elections and discuss a new road map ahead of the 2028 general elections. Another convention, this time with mayors from the AK Party, will be held at the same venue between July 1 and July 2. The first convention will also include presentations by ministers about Türkiye’s policies in every field, from foreign affairs to the economy.

For the first time in years, the AK Party lagged behind the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in the elections. The CHP won 14 metropolitan municipalities, including Istanbul and the capital, Ankara, though the AK Party sought to retake after losing them to the CHP in the 2019 elections. The CHP also won 21 provincial municipalities, while the AK Party was victorious in 12 metropolitan and 12 provincial municipalities.

Convening his party’s branch heads for 81 provinces at a meeting in early May, Erdoğan hinted at changes within party cadres in the aftermath of the elections. He emphasized that they would not allow those seeking to advance their own political career and would focus on winning the hearts of “new names that will empower us.”