Hüseyin Yayman, deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), stressed on Monday that no early elections will be held in 2026 or early 2027, dismissing opposition calls for a snap vote and reiterating that the next general elections are scheduled for 2028.

Yayman told a party meeting in the western province of Uşak that elections would take place on time in 2028, according to remarks carried by local media.

“Türkiye will not have early elections in 2026 or at the beginning of 2027,” Yayman said, accusing the opposition of repeatedly raising the issue after losing multiple contests over the past two decades.

Speaking at an expanded provincial advisory council meeting organized by the party’s Uşak branch, Yayman said the AK Party had entered a period of consolidation and renewal following the March 31 local elections. He added that opinion polls show the party remains in first place and that it is working under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to widen its lead.

Yayman said the ruling party focuses on “the people and the streets” rather than on its main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP). He criticized CHP-run municipalities, alleging mismanagement and wasteful spending despite ongoing urban challenges such as water shortages and traffic congestion.

He underlined the AK Party’s record in power, pointing to investments in transportation, health care and other public services. Türkiye has drawn admiration from abroad, he said, while accusing the opposition of engaging in disinformation and perception campaigns that undermine the country’s development and global standing.

On the timing of the next presidential vote, Yayman suggested that Parliament could decide to bring elections forward by a few months, potentially to October or November 2028, to facilitate President Erdoğan’s candidacy. He stressed, however, that any such decision would rest with the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

Yayman also addressed the government’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative, describing it as a state and national policy rather than a negotiation or concession process. He said a parliamentary commission chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş was expected to convene midweek and present a report outlining further steps.