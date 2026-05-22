Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Friday rejected the CHP's objection to the court injunction tied to the party's congress dispute, ruling that the interim measure issued by an Ankara appeals court was final and not subject to further appeal.

YSK Chairman Serdar Mutta said the decision issued by the Ankara Regional Court of Justice's 36th Civil Chamber had been formally transmitted to the board on Thursday evening and reviewed during Friday's session.

According to Mutta, the board unanimously ruled that the injunction decision could not be challenged under the current legal framework, citing the Civil Procedure Code and the absence of a legal mechanism to object to interim injunctions issued at the appeals stage.

The board also declined to issue a separate ruling regarding requests submitted by CHP representatives linked to changes in the party's YSK representation following the reinstatement of former CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

YSK further stated that it had no authority to enforce or execute decisions issued by civil courts, ordering the "absolute nullity" ruling to be returned without administrative action.

Mutta said the court's full reasoned decision would be released at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Ankara Regional Court of Justice's 36th Civil Chamber also rejected a separate legal objection filed by CHP headquarters against the injunction decision.

Senior figures from Türkiye's main opposition CHP rallied behind party leader Özgür Özel on Friday after an Ankara appeals court ruled to temporarily remove the current party administration and reinstate former chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as CHP leader amid an ongoing congress dispute.

Speaking outside CHP headquarters in Ankara, CHP Group Deputy Chair Murat Emir rejected the ruling and said the party would continue resisting what he described as an unlawful intervention.

"We are at the party's founding home and we will continue resisting together with millions," Emir said.

He stated that CHP had appealed the ruling before Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK), arguing that the party congresses were conducted under the board's supervision and authority.

"The congresses were held under the supervision and oversight of the YSK. Therefore, if the YSK is to continue existing as an institution, it must put an end to this unlawfulness at the constitutional level through a decision consistent with its previous rulings," Emir said.

CHP Istanbul lawmaker Cemal Enginyurt also criticized the court decision, arguing that YSK rulings are final and cannot be overridden.

"The mentality that ignores the YSK shows that politics in Türkiye is finished," Enginyurt said.

He also called on Kılıçdaroğlu not to accept the court-backed reinstatement, while expressing support for Özel.

Former CHP presidential candidate Muharrem Ince urged party members to remain calm, saying the CHP, founded during Türkiye's War of Independence, could not be reshaped through courtrooms.

"We have survived coups, party closures and confiscations before. We will overcome this too," Ince said.

Meanwhile, delegations from political parties and civil society organizations, and representatives from several unions and professional organizations, visited Özel at CHP headquarters following the court ruling.