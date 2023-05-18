Several world leaders congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his success in the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye.

The Presidency's Directorate of Communications said Wednesday that among those leaders were Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Nechirvan Barzani, the leader of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

They wished Erdoğan success in the runoff vote.

Millions of voters voted on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat Parliament.

Erdoğan's People's Alliance won a majority in Parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second-round runoff on May 28, though Erdoğan took the lead in round one.

The president and his closest competitor Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation's Alliance, will face off in round two.