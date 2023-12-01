The U.S. news website Politico, in its annual ranking of the most influential people in Europe, listed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as fifth, titling him “the mediator” for his accomplishments in securing a Black Sea grain deal and his role in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Politico included 28 names from Europe in the “Most Influential People in Europe 2024” list in three separate categories, including doers, disruptors and dreamers, each representing a different type of power.

Erdoğan was in the "Doers" category.

“Erdoğan has long tried to position himself as a powerful geopolitical player,” Politico said.

Following a failed 2016 coup attempt, Erdoğan has attempted to mediate in the two major recent geopolitical crises, including Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Palestine, according to the website.

“One of the few people with a line into the Kremlin, as well as into the Ukrainian president’s office, Erdoğan has acted as a mediator ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine in 2022,” Politico said.

The media outlet also praised the Turkish president’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying, “Erdoğan has helped broker the original Black Sea grain deal,” which enabled Ukraine to continue exporting food from its ports.

“And since the agreement’s collapse, he’s been working to restore it,” it added.

The deal helped avoid global food crises, as the war between Ukraine and Russia, which are described as the world’s bread baskets, prevented the exports of essential grain and ammonia.

U.N. officials are trying to revive the Black Sea grain deal, which Russia quit in July – a year after it was brokered by the U.N. and Türkiye – complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.

The news website also highlighted Erdoğan’s efforts to find a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating that he sought “de-escalation” with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as Egyptian, Lebanese and Qatari leaders.

“For now, Türkiye joining the EU – or even talking about joining – is off the table,” the website said, adding: “But EU officials are nonetheless considering how to enhance cooperation with Erdoğan. Notch that up as another geopolitical triumph for the Turkish leader.”

In the same category, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is ranked first, followed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine’s Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak.

Erdoğan was followed by European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and French far-right member of Parliament Marine Le Pen.