President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed Lütfi Elvan – the former Budget and Planning Commission chairperson, former deputy prime minister and former minister of transport, maritime and communication – as Turkey's new minister of treasury and finance, according to the statement in the Official Gazette published early Tuesday.

Elvan was elected into the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) in the 2007 general election as a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputy from central Karaman province.

Elvan was reelected in Parliament in the 2011 general election. After serving as the chairperson of the parliamentary Budget and Planning Commission, Elvan assumed office as the minister of transport, maritime and communication on Dec. 26, 2013.

The former minister of treasury and finance, Berat Albayrak, announced Sunday that he resigned from his duty due to health concerns.

“I have decided not to continue my ministry duty that I have been holding for five years. From now on, I will spend more time with my father, mother, wife and children, who have always supported me during this time,” Albayrak said on his Instagram account.

“My successors will firmly and confidently continue to march towards our Big and Strong Turkey aim under the leadership of our President,” he added.