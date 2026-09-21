President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in New York on Sunday. The Turkish leader is scheduled to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Erdoğan was welcomed at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Türkiye's Ambassador to the U.N. Ahmet Yıldız, Ambassador to the U.S. Sedat Önal, Consul General in New York Muhittin Ahmet Yazal and other officials.

He later visited the Turkish House (Türkevi), where he was welcomed by a large crowd, including Turkish Americans.

People gathered outside to greet Erdoğan, with one person heard shouting in Turkish, "We came from Germany to welcome you." An Egyptian man in the crowd was also heard telling Erdoğan, "We appreciate what you do for all of us."

Erdoğan later spoke briefly to reporters outside the Turkish House, saying he has a busy program ahead during U.N. General Assembly week.

He is expected to deliver his annual U.N. speech on Tuesday, the opening day of the high-level week, when global leaders use the U.N. podium to address the world.

His address will mark his 16th appearance before the General Assembly.

The main focus of his speech is expected to be Israel's actions in Gaza, the need to recognize Palestine as a state and potential international measures against Israel.

Erdoğan will likely draw attention to the humanitarian plight in Gaza and call on U.N. member states to take a stand against Israel's continued attacks on the Palestinian people, as well as against countries in the region.

During the week, he is also scheduled to hold meetings with numerous heads of state and government, as well as deliver remarks at the U.N. Secretary-General's Climate Summit on Wednesday.

Türkiye is set to jointly host with Australia the U.N.'s annual Climate Change Summit, known as COP31, in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in November.

The president is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan and senior officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.